Cynthia Shaw
Lansing - Cynthia Ann Shaw of Lansing, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019. Cynthia was born May 27, 1948 in Lansing to Orin and Violet Mills.
Cindy retired from the State of Michigan after 35 years of service. She then worked as the Human Resources director for the Michigan Primary Care Association.
Cynthia loved to play golf, bowl, antique shows, gamble, and fish at Middle Lake. She loved all dogs, especially her little Joey.
Survivors include: her husband of 51 years, Mike; brother, Robert (Patti) Forman; niece, Kathy (Adnan) Forman; nephew, Michael Forman and children; sister-in-law, June Mills; brother-in-law, Clark (Kathy) Shaw; and also many friends in the Cadgewith Farms Community.
Contributions can be made to Sparrow Herbert Herman Cancer Center, 1140 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 or a .
A celebration of Cynthia's life will be held at Cadgewith Farms Clubhouse, 2300 E State Rd, Lansing, MI 48906, on September 14, 2019, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 21, 2019