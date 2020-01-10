|
Daisy (Schoolcraft) DeHaven
1927-2020 - Daisy DeHaven, of Lansing, whose passion for quilts was surpassed only by her passion for her family, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was 92. Although Alzheimer's had stripped her of many memories, Daisy still knew her daughter Dusty, her son-in-law, two granddaughters and close friends. She retained her smiling, cheerful personality until the very end.
Daisy was born on April 23, 1927, the oldest of 10 children, near Porter, West Virginia, in a home without running water. She was blessed to have a teacher, Mrs. McCune, who took her under her wing and let her live in her house during high school and encouraged her further education. Following high school, Daisy attended Mountain State Business College in Parkersburg, West Virginia, earning an associate's degree. Her work took her to Washington, D.C., where she served as an assistant manager with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute - at the time, one of the highest positions for a woman in the Chamber.
There was a marriage, too, and although it ended, Daisy got the best part of it, a daughter, Susan, who eventually would take on the nickname Dusty. Her daughter was the first true love of Daisy's life. The second true love, Clark E. DeHaven, arrived on the scene a few years later. Daisy and Clark married in 1964 and moved to Lansing, Michigan, where they built a beautiful life together for nearly 40 years, until his death in December 2003.
Over the years, Daisy and Clark traveled the nation and the world, entertained friends and colleagues and doted upon Dusty, whom Clark adopted as his legal daughter. While Clark tended to his more than 100 rose bushes - he always said he loved his roses, but he cherished and adored his one Daisy - Daisy found a new hobby, quilting. Daisy's house was filled with quilts, quilting books, quilting magazines, quilting knick-knacks and enough fabric squares to cover the entire neighborhood. A sign in the back window of her Cadillac read: "Warning - This car brakes for quilt shops." Daisy regularly hosted meetings of her "Six-Pack" and Charm Group; her quilting friends sustained her.
Daisy also was active in First Presbyterian Church of Lansing, where she served at various times as a deacon, elder and Sunday School instructor and helped lead youth trips across the country. She loved her church family.
Daisy is survived by her daughter, Dusty DeHaven, and son-in-law, Tim Makinen, of Lansing; two grandchildren, Emilie, of Kalamazoo, and Rose, of San Diego; and other beloved family members.
The family will welcome friends for a memorial visitation for Daisy, at 9 a.m. Thursday, January 16th, with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Lansing, 510 W. Ottawa St., Lansing, MI 48933, with the Rev. Stanley Jenkins officiating. Memorial contributions in Daisy's name may be made to the church.
Daisy's family would like to thank the staff at Rosewood AFC in DeWitt, where Daisy spent her final years. The Rosewood staff treated Daisy like a member of their own family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020