Dale & Jean Lowe
Charlotte - Dale Lowe (81) and Jean Lowe (72) of Charlotte, Mi. walked hand in hand into Heaven Wednesday, September 16th 2020. They were loved by everyone who knew them and our only comfort is knowing they are together in the presence of the Lord they loved so much.
They shared a great Faith in God, an amazing love for family and for each other. They are survived by their children Tammy Lowe, Timothy (Barb) Lowe, Terry Michael Lowe, Ken (Robin) Hill, Teresa (Phillip) Myers, James (Aimee) Hill, Vicki (Don) Wenzlick and Sarah (Kyle) Coppernoll. They loved every minute spent with their 17 Grandchildren and their 13 Great-Grandchildren. Each one has special memories they will cherish forever.
The family will be accepting visitors October 2nd from 5-7pm and there will be a Celebration of Love held on October 3rd at 2pm for family and close friends at Chester Gospel Church located at 3744 W. Vermontville Hwy. Charlotte, Mi 48813. The service will be streamed live for those who are unable to attend at https://www.facebook.com/chestergospelchurch
. Another gathering will be planned this summer so we can all be together to celebrate their lives and love.
In leu of flowers donations can be made to A New Beginning Pregnancy Center of Charlotte Mi.