Dale Charles Wagenknecht
East Lansing - Dale Charles Wagenknecht, 89, of East Lansing, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019. He was born May 25, 1929 on the family farm on Summerfield Road to Frederick and Henrietta (Winter) Wagenknecht. Dale is a graduate of Petersburg High School and Monroe County Community College. He worked for Research Designing Service Inc. in Petersburg, then co-owned Kahlbaum Brothers Inc. in Carleton, retiring in 1995. He has also been a lifelong farmer on the family farm. Dale served the public for 58 years including the Summerfield School Board, Summerfield Township Supervisor, Treasurer, and Trustee, Monroe County Board of Supervisors, and various other Monroe county advisory councils, committees, and boards.
Dale was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served as Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher for 15 years. He also sang in the choir and served on many boards and committees.
Dale married Marilyn Gable on June 22, 1951 at Augsburg Lutheran Church, Toledo. In addition to his wife, Dale is survived by his son Larry (Amy) of Haslett, MI, daughters Brenda (Mick) Wagenknecht-Ivey of Engelwood, CO, and Karen (Kurt) Johanknecht of Cranberry Township, PA; grandchildren Bryan and Jonathan Wagenknecht, and Adam and Sarah Johanknecht; and a sister Betty Layman of Ada, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jason Wagenknecht and brothers Paul, Robert, William and Melvin.
The family will receive friends at Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, Michigan on Wednesday, Apr. 3 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Apr. 4, visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, prior to the funeral at noon. There will be a lunch at the church immediately following interment at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A memorial service will also be held in the Ada Whitehouse Room at Burcham Hills Retirement Center, 2700 Burcham Dr., East Lansing, MI on Saturday, Apr. 6 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Summerfield, 7295 Kruse Road, Petersburg, MI 49270; University Lutheran Church, 1020 S. Harrison Road, East Lansing, MI 48823 or the Jason Charles Wagenknecht Spartan Cornerstone Scholarship fund (givingto.msu.edu/gift).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 2, 2019