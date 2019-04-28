|
Dale Eldred Feldpausch Sr.
St. Johns - Dale Eldred Feldpausch Sr. age 72 of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI. A Vigil and Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Dale was born in Portland, MI on November 5, 1946 the son of James A. and Agatha M. (Rademacher) Feldpausch. Dale married Mary Jane Thelen on September 13, 1969 in St. Johns, MI. He resided most of his life in St. Johns and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dale was a dedicated family man; his wife, children, and grandchildren meant the world to him. Dale retired from the State of Michigan Department of Corrections. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors, and he loved playing cards. Dale was a devout Michigan State fan.
He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Feldpausch of St. Johns, MI; son Dale Jr., M.D. and Ginger Feldpausch of Mebane, NC; daughter Jennifer and William Brewbaker of St. Johns, MI; son Cary and Alicia Feldpausch of St. Johns, MI; 13 grandchildren: Aimee, Andrew, Ashley, Amber, Taylor, Danielle, Thomas, Rhonda, Joni, Christopher, Erica, Sydney and Leah; sister Cheryl and Frank Rademacher, brother Clare and Bernadette Feldpausch, sister Corinne and Robert Sackrider, sister Lucy and Luke Witgen, sister Kay and Mark Fletcher, sisters-in-law: Carlene and Jerome Smith, Joyce and Joe Houska, Diane and John Kusnier, Donna Seay, Eileen Schneider, Judy and Bruce Cameron, and brother-in-law Lynn and Janet Thelen. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Carl and Laurene Thelen, and brothers-in-law: John Seay and Ron Schneider.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019