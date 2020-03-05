|
Dale L. Jorae
Okeechobee, FL - Dale L. Jorae of Okeechobee, FL died March 2, 2020. He was 90 years old.
Dale is survived in spirit by his wife Mary, son Edwin Jorae of Thousand Oaks, CA, daughters Nancy Jacobs and her husband Mark of Independence, MS, and Connie Drouin and her husband Chuck of Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandsons, Patrick, Eddie, and Robbie of Myrtle Beach, Jordan Jacobs and his wife Alicia of Pocahontas, AR and two granddaughters, Alisha Jacobs of Orlando, FL and Caitlin Jorae of Ann Arbor, MI. He is predeceased by son Michael Jorae and first wife Gloria.
Dale was a typical blue collar guy - he was very supportive of all of his kids but didn't unusually verbalize his praise or encouragement, instead tried to lead by the example he knew best - hard work. Despite his modest upbringing, Dale was a good provider, a dedicated employee, and had an uncanny ability to create savings. If you wanted to know where to buy a well-priced gallon of gas, Dale was the one to ask. He was also the neighbor that was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.
Dale dropped out of high school during WWII to help run his family farm. He then served in the Army until his honorable discharge in 1961. With four kids to support, he moved his family to St. Johns, Michigan where he took a job with nearby General Motors and remained there until his retirement in 1995. For the next 15 years, Dale and Mary alternated their time between St. Johns and Okeechobee, FL until making Lake Okeechobee their permanent home. Dale enjoyed fishing, trips to his beloved coffee shop, home and yard projects, walking Macie the squirrel traumatizing terrier, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Dale will be buried in Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid MI. A memorial service planned is for this summer.
