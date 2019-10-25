|
Dale N. Schalk, II
Lansing - Dale passed away on October 21st, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dale was born January 21st, 1955 in Hamilton, OH to Gene P. and Mary Dale Schalk. Dale worked at Dan Henry Distributing Co and DeRose Distributing Co in Lansing, MI for 30 years and held many positions in the sales department before retiring in 2013. He was an avid sports fan with a passion for auto racing and college basketball. Dale loved music, traveling, Red Wings hockey and Spartan basketball. He spent his free time attending races around the country, golfing and loved sharing good times with family and friends. Dale is survived by his Sister Melody Johnson, Son Chris and his wife Kelli, Daughter Jennifer Wages (Jeff) and his Grandchildren Addison and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Dale, and his infant Brother Dale. Services to honor Dale will be announced at a later date. If you so desire, you may contribute to the MSU Department of Neurology-Parkinson Disease Research in Dale's name at givingto.msu.edu Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019