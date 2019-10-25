Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Schalk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale N. Schalk Ii


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale N. Schalk Ii Obituary
Dale N. Schalk, II

Lansing - Dale passed away on October 21st, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Dale was born January 21st, 1955 in Hamilton, OH to Gene P. and Mary Dale Schalk. Dale worked at Dan Henry Distributing Co and DeRose Distributing Co in Lansing, MI for 30 years and held many positions in the sales department before retiring in 2013. He was an avid sports fan with a passion for auto racing and college basketball. Dale loved music, traveling, Red Wings hockey and Spartan basketball. He spent his free time attending races around the country, golfing and loved sharing good times with family and friends. Dale is survived by his Sister Melody Johnson, Son Chris and his wife Kelli, Daughter Jennifer Wages (Jeff) and his Grandchildren Addison and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Dale, and his infant Brother Dale. Services to honor Dale will be announced at a later date. If you so desire, you may contribute to the MSU Department of Neurology-Parkinson Disease Research in Dale's name at givingto.msu.edu Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now