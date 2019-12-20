Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
For more information about
Dale Luoma
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3815 S. Cedar Street
Lansing, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
3815 S. Cedar Street
Lansing, MI
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Luoma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale P. Luoma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale P. Luoma Obituary
Dale P. Luoma

Lansing - Age 51, passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Lansing, Michigan on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy A. (Greenwald) Luoma and his beloved 11 year old daughter, Eeva L. Luoma, both of Holt, MI; brothers Jeffrey (Angela) Luoma of Eagle, MI and Christopher (Wendy) Luoma of Lansing, MI; sisters Lindsay Luoma of Lansing, MI and Heaven Luoma of Albuquerque, NM; grandmother Bonnie Plowman of Lansing, MI; stepmother Barbara Luoma of Lansing, MI; mother-in-law Mary Greenwald of Saginaw, MI; brother-in-law Barry Greenwald of Saginaw, MI and his best friend Michael Metzger of Bellevue, MI. He also leaves behind several special nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald A. Luoma and Nancy K. (Plowman) Luoma, as well as his father-in-law, Duane Greenwald. A funeral Mass to celebrate Dale's life will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. It will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3815 S. Cedar Street, Lansing, MI. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 AM prior to Mass. A luncheon will be held downstairs in the Parish Hall after Mass, followed by interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the or the American Red Cross.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -