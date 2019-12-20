|
Dale P. Luoma
Lansing - Age 51, passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Lansing, Michigan on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Dale is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Kathy A. (Greenwald) Luoma and his beloved 11 year old daughter, Eeva L. Luoma, both of Holt, MI; brothers Jeffrey (Angela) Luoma of Eagle, MI and Christopher (Wendy) Luoma of Lansing, MI; sisters Lindsay Luoma of Lansing, MI and Heaven Luoma of Albuquerque, NM; grandmother Bonnie Plowman of Lansing, MI; stepmother Barbara Luoma of Lansing, MI; mother-in-law Mary Greenwald of Saginaw, MI; brother-in-law Barry Greenwald of Saginaw, MI and his best friend Michael Metzger of Bellevue, MI. He also leaves behind several special nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald A. Luoma and Nancy K. (Plowman) Luoma, as well as his father-in-law, Duane Greenwald. A funeral Mass to celebrate Dale's life will be held Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. It will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 3815 S. Cedar Street, Lansing, MI. Visitation with the family will begin at 9:00 AM prior to Mass. A luncheon will be held downstairs in the Parish Hall after Mass, followed by interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the or the American Red Cross.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019