Dale R. Hansen
Lansing - Dale Robert Hansen, 82, was promoted to his Heavenly home on April 18, 2019. He was born July 5, 1936 to Clair Elmer and Marian Lorraine (Jewett) Hansen in Grand Rapids, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Douglas L. Hansen. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Betty (Miller) Hansen; son, Bruce (Tracy) Hansen; daughter, Sheryl (Rob) Ezze; 4 grandchildren, Chelsea Ezze, Brittany Ezze (fiancée Jake Hannes), Jennifer Hansen, and Steven Hansen; brother, Roger P. Hansen; sisters-in-law, Donna Hansen, Jean Dalman, Mary Mooney, Dorcas Sunderlin; and many dear nieces and nephews. Dale proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a graduate of Michigan State University holding BS and MA degrees. He was an Industrial Arts teacher, owned and operated "Hansen's Photo", a photo-finishing business, with wife Betty. He was a member of South Church for over 55 years, loved serving as a Trustee, lighting technician for many Christmas and Easter cantatas, and was active in Wednesday dinner meetings. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting deer and turkey; panfish and trout fishing. He was a private pilot logging over 1500 hours in his Cherokee 180 and Mooney 201 aircraft. He also enjoyed relaxing and boating with family and friends at their cottage on Gun Lake.
Memorial Service is 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the South Church Worship Center, 5250 Cornerstone Dr., Lansing with Pastor Don Denyes officiating. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM before the Memorial Service with lunch being served after the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or South Church. The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019