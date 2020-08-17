1/1
Damian P. Casola
1971 - 2020
Damian P. Casola

Lansing - Damian was born September 9, 1971 in Tucson, AZ. He died on August 14, 2020 in Ann Arbor, MI. He was a member of the Tohono O'Odham Nation of Native Americans and of the MSU Marching Band Percussion Unit and an original member of the Detroit Pistons Drumline. He is survived by his parents Lelio Casola and Leah (McCarthy) Casola; a daughter, Erica (Biasi) Jones; 2 sisters, Carin Casola and Katie (Travis Tompkins Sr.) Tompkins; nephews, Travis Tompkins Jr. and Felix Spitz; and Uncle and Aunt, Richard McCarthy and Debbie McCarthy. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Visit www.palmerbush.com for a full obituary.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2020.
