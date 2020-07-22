Dan Barber



Lansing - Dan Barber, 72 of Lansing, a retired United States Postal Service (USPS) worker and historian of several central and northern Michigan communities, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020, following a short illness.



Born Dec. 6, 1947 in Cadillac, he was the son of Don and Edna Barber of Reed City, and graduated with honors from Reed City High School in 1966, along with his younger brother, Mike. Both Dan and Mike played for different Coyote sporting teams after gaining their competitive savvy and skills at an early age when both were coached in youth baseball by their father.



He followed in the footsteps of both his father, Don, and grandfather, Leon Earl Barber of Cadillac, who also worked for the U.S. Post Office.



After high school Dan attended both Ferris State University and Michigan State University, majoring in English.



Dan worked for the USPS for 35 years, retiring in 2011 after being the clerk at the Merrill Street Drive-through Post Office in Lansing where he enjoyed taking care of "his" customers.



He had an intense interest in detail, and collecting. While in high school he began studying and collecting US airmail and airline history. He was a very active member of the American Airmail Society (AAMS), traveling with Karla to AAMS gatherings while also writing and editing articles and books.



From an early age Dan was an avid reader of mysteries, biographies and history, and a life-long fan of the Detroit Red Wings. After retiring he spent many days on the road going to book sales with his friends, Steve Wolfe and Bill Castanier.



More recently, Dan and Karla traveled around Michigan to postcard shows and antique shops collecting vintage postcards, photographs and panoramas. He was very active posting images and historical information on several Facebook sites, on which he attracted hundreds of friends and followers.



Dan's wife, Karla, extends heartfelt thanks to the crews at Patriot Ambulance and to the extraordinary group of specialists, nurses and other support staff of 10West ICU at Sparrow Hospital, who cared for Dan and supported her during this time.



Dan is survived by his wife of 51 years, Karla (Lunde), formerly of Ludington; three brothers, Mike (Lynn) of Harker Heights., TX, David (Jeanne) of Manistee, and Bob of Grand Ledge; sisters-in-law Karen Pauler of Manistee and Anne Pettigrew (Norm) of Ludington; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



He also is survived by special breakfast friend Bill Castanier and two much-loved rescue dogs, Suzie and Gabby. It remains unclear if Dan spoiled Suzie and Gabby, or if they spoiled him.



In respecting Dan's wishes, there will be no public service.



If desired, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Old Rugged Cross Museum in Reed City that he and Karla visited frequently to research the history of Reed City and the surrounding area, to the Capital Area Humane Society, to the Greater Lansing Food Bank, or the organization of your choice.









