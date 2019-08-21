Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
157 High St,
Williamston, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana McManaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Jeanine McManaman


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Jeanine McManaman Obituary
Dana Jeanine McManaman

East Lansing formerly of Williamston - Dana Jeanine McManaman, passed away on Sunday, August 18 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 10, 1955 in Ionia, MI, the middle child of seven children. Dana is preceded in death by her parents, William and Carolyn McManaman, sister Julie Martell and niece Jamie McManaman. She is survived by her daughters, Kelli (Frank Marinelli) Careathers and Dee Careathers; granddaughter, Adrianna Marinelli; life partner, Ken Careathers; siblings, Christine Knapp, Tim (Jill) McManaman, Robert (Judy) McManaman, Laura (Roy) McManaman-Spear, Kate (Chuck) Sicher. Dana's many nieces and nephews will sorely miss her laugh, her care and her mac&cheese.

Dana grew up in Williamston and then was a long-time resident of East Lansing. She worked in the Insurance Bureau at the Michigan Education Financial Services Agency for many years and retired from there 2 years ago.

Visitations for Dana will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Middle St, Williamston, MI 48895. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 157 High St, Williamston, Michigan 48895. There will be a visitation one-hour prior, and a luncheon immediately following the interment.

Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now