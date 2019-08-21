|
|
Dana Jeanine McManaman
East Lansing formerly of Williamston - Dana Jeanine McManaman, passed away on Sunday, August 18 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 10, 1955 in Ionia, MI, the middle child of seven children. Dana is preceded in death by her parents, William and Carolyn McManaman, sister Julie Martell and niece Jamie McManaman. She is survived by her daughters, Kelli (Frank Marinelli) Careathers and Dee Careathers; granddaughter, Adrianna Marinelli; life partner, Ken Careathers; siblings, Christine Knapp, Tim (Jill) McManaman, Robert (Judy) McManaman, Laura (Roy) McManaman-Spear, Kate (Chuck) Sicher. Dana's many nieces and nephews will sorely miss her laugh, her care and her mac&cheese.
Dana grew up in Williamston and then was a long-time resident of East Lansing. She worked in the Insurance Bureau at the Michigan Education Financial Services Agency for many years and retired from there 2 years ago.
Visitations for Dana will be from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E Middle St, Williamston, MI 48895. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 157 High St, Williamston, Michigan 48895. There will be a visitation one-hour prior, and a luncheon immediately following the interment.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 21, 2019