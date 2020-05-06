Dana Joy Hawks
1942 - 2020
Dana Joy Hawks

Palmyra - Dana Joy Hawks, 77, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born August 29, 1942 in South Haven, MI and was the daughter of Clarence C Ullrey and Pauline L First Ullrey. Dana graduated from Benton Harbor High School in MI in 1960 and from Bronson School of Nursing in 1963. In 1965, she married Richard Hawks who survives her.

Dana and Richard moved to Potterville, Grand Ledge, MI area in 1967 where Dana worked as a registered nurse throughout mid MI. While there, she was a member of Grand Ledge First United Methodist Church and later became of member of Cunningham United Methodist Church when the family moved to Lake Monticello in 2012. Dana was a polio survivor. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, knitting, and was considered an expert quilter. Spending time with her grandchildren was what she enjoyed most of all.

In addition to her husband, Richard, Dana is also survived by a son, Mike Hawks and his wife, Angie; a daughter, Carla Lee and her husband, Hector; and her six grandchildren, Austin, Mercy, Robyn, and Olive Hawks and Harrison and Alexandra Lee.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Cunningham United Methodist Church 3389 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Palmyra VA 22963.

Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.thackerbrothers.com




Published in Grand Ledge Independent from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
