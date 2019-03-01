|
Danial Rogers
Grand Ledge - Danial Henry Rogers died peacefully on February 26, 2019. He was born September 10, 1932 in Grand Ledge to Robert and Olivia (Beachneau) Rogers. Danny graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1951 and retired from the C&O Railroad after 40 years of service. He loved his family, enjoyed happy hours with family and friends and had a great sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed fishing, Big Lake and was always looking to lend a helping hand to those in need. Danny is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years Lorraine (Vandersteen); caring children, Valorie (Robert) Wiltsie, Darcy (Brad) Krause and Shawn Rogers; grandchildren, Brad (Tami Cook) Krause and Casey (Paige Bray) Krause; great grandchildren, Langston Bray and Charli Krause. He was preceded in death by his sister, Joan McConnell and brothers, Robert and Kenneth. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at the American Legion Cole-Briggs Post 48 in Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions in Danny's name may be given to the or Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care. The family would also like to thank the staff of both Brookdale Delta and Compassus for the wonderful support and care they provided for Danny. Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 1, 2019