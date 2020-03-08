|
Daniel G. "Dapper Dan" Dare
Lansing, MI - Daniel G. Dare "Dapper Dan" has left the world and is at rest. He was born December 9, 1942 in Detroit, MI and passed away on March 3, 2020 at age 76.
Dan was the 14th child of Edith and Leonard Dare. He had 9 brothers and 4 sisters whom all preceded him in death. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Although he was in accounting most of his career he had great talents in cooking, decorating, singing, dancing, and had a huge love for animals.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow at Delta Hillside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020