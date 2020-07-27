1/1
Daniel James "Dan" Timlin
Daniel "Dan" James Timlin

DeWitt - Age 61, our loving husband, brother, uncle and friend went to with God July 25, 2020. Born December 20, 1958 in Lansing, MI. Daniel loved martial arts and in 1980 opened the Mid-Michigan Academy of Martial Arts, including multiple affiliates. He's a gifted musician playing drums and guitar.

Surviving are his wife and high school sweetheart of 43 years, Tammy M. Timlin; brother, Thomas (Rhonda) Timlin; niece, Michela Timlin; nephew, Nathan Timlin; and many other family members and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Loree and Paul Timlin.

Following social guidelines, visitation is Friday, July 31 from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Saturday, Aug. 1 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 Randolph, Lansing, 10:00-11:00 viewing, 11:00 a.m. Funeral Liturgy. (Masks and social distancing required). Entombment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Contributions may be made for a martial arts scholarship in memory of Daniel or any of your preferred charities. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
