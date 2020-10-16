Daniel L. Spitzley
Portland - Daniel Louis Spitzley, age 80, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1940 in Lansing the son of Louis and Theresia (Bengel) Spitzley. Dan was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Army (Spec 4) Defense Command and was a financial officer at the Portland American Legion. He served as the treasurer of the K of C Council #2168 and of Danby Township. He also served as treasurer of Boca Ciega Estates, the St. Patrick School Board and the Boy Scouts. Dan worked in the telecommunications business for over 40 years, mainly for AT&T and MCI. Along with all of his bookkeeping interests, he enjoyed repairing antique clocks and tinkering on anything that was electronic. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Manning and Elizabeth "Betsy" Spitzley. Surviving are his wife of nearly 57 years, Kathleen; children, Mark (Dannelle) Spitzley, Eric (Theresa) Spitzley, Bernadette (Jonathan) Burne, Veronica (John) Kennedy and Elizabeth (Tim) Stallard; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene (Frances) Spitzley and Margaret (Joseph) Mleko. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #4090. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For those desiring, contributions may be made to the Father Flohe Foundation Fund, 140 Church St., Portland, MI 48875. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com