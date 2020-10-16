1/1
Daniel L. Spitzley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Spitzley

Portland - Daniel Louis Spitzley, age 80, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1940 in Lansing the son of Louis and Theresia (Bengel) Spitzley. Dan was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Army (Spec 4) Defense Command and was a financial officer at the Portland American Legion. He served as the treasurer of the K of C Council #2168 and of Danby Township. He also served as treasurer of Boca Ciega Estates, the St. Patrick School Board and the Boy Scouts. Dan worked in the telecommunications business for over 40 years, mainly for AT&T and MCI. Along with all of his bookkeeping interests, he enjoyed repairing antique clocks and tinkering on anything that was electronic. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marie Manning and Elizabeth "Betsy" Spitzley. Surviving are his wife of nearly 57 years, Kathleen; children, Mark (Dannelle) Spitzley, Eric (Theresa) Spitzley, Bernadette (Jonathan) Burne, Veronica (John) Kennedy and Elizabeth (Tim) Stallard; 16 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Eugene (Frances) Spitzley and Margaret (Joseph) Mleko. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the V.F.W. Post #4090. The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Sunday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. For those desiring, contributions may be made to the Father Flohe Foundation Fund, 140 Church St., Portland, MI 48875. On line condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church,
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Committal
Portland Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lehman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved