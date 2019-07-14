|
|
Daniel M. Reeves
East Lansing - Daniel Mark Reeves passed away June 25, 2019, soon after his 76th birthday and 51st wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Lucy Reeves, sister Ingrid Chayka, brother Brian Reeves, son Mark Reeves, daughter-in-law Katie Reeves, granddaughters Olivia Richards, Bryden Reeves, and Sarah Beth Reeves, and "grandson" Larry Coker. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Margit Reeves and brother Tim Reeves. Dan will be remembered for his kind and "precious"
personality in which he was encouraging and loving to anyone he met.
Family was key to Dan in all his family roles, including to Norwegian cousins, and in his fascination with genealogy. Lifelong relationships with his many college friends, coworkers, and neighbors were vital to him. After completing multiple master's degrees, he worked as a counselor and civil servant to improve health and reduce substance abuse. Dan was hilarious and dropped groaner puns, a family tradition.
His warm and caring presence will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday August 17, 2019, at Eagle Eye Golf Club, 15500 Chandler Road, East Lansing, MI, 48823. Please make donations to the or Hospice House of Sparrow in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 14, 2019