Daniel P. Lenneman
Eagle - Daniel Paul Lenneman, age 63, of Eagle, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1957, the son of Joseph and Julianne (Schafer) Lenneman.
Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends. During the summer you could find Dan relaxing at the cottage and taking his boat out on the water. Nothing meant more to Dan than his family. With his ever-growing family he was overjoyed with every moment he was able to spend with his grandchildren. Dan was the one you could depend on, whenever in need he was the first one to jump at the opportunity to lend a helping hand even if he did not know you personally. Dan had a special kind of love and was loved by many. Dan retired from General Motors in 2007 after 32 years of devoted service.
Preceding Dan in death are his father, Joseph Lenneman and sister-in-law, Joyce Lenneman. Dan is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patty (Densmore) Lenneman; children, Brent (Heidi) Lenneman, Jeffrey (Emily) Lenneman, and Kari Lenneman; grandchildren, Tucker, Clayton, Kennady, Lydia and Lincoln; mother, Julianne (Schafer) Lenneman; siblings, David Lenneman, Ruth (Fred) Proctor, Kevin (Julie) Lenneman, Mary Lou (Paul) Simon, Shirley (Bob) Smith; father and mother-in-law, Leon (Barb) Densmore; in-laws, Neil (Cyndy) Densmore and Pete (Sally) Densmore; and many special nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. For those wishing contributions may be made to the Westphalia Fire Department in memory of Dan. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com
