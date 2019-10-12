Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Walter Arndt


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Walter Arndt Obituary
Daniel Walter Arndt

Daniel Walter Arndt, age 80, passed away in his home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on June 27, 1939, to Bertha (Ketola) and Walter Arndt in Saginaw, Michigan. When Dan was young, the family moved to Newberry, Michigan, where he spent a happy childhood. After his time in the Army, Dan worked as a union bricklayer for 37 years. In his free time, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and U of M football. But, most of all, he looked forward to time spent with his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, of 54 years, his sons, Bill, Brian [Rachel], Barry, and his four granddaughters, Sage, Noelle, Maya, and Zohara.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now