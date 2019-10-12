|
|
Daniel Walter Arndt
Daniel Walter Arndt, age 80, passed away in his home on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born on June 27, 1939, to Bertha (Ketola) and Walter Arndt in Saginaw, Michigan. When Dan was young, the family moved to Newberry, Michigan, where he spent a happy childhood. After his time in the Army, Dan worked as a union bricklayer for 37 years. In his free time, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and U of M football. But, most of all, he looked forward to time spent with his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Pat, of 54 years, his sons, Bill, Brian [Rachel], Barry, and his four granddaughters, Sage, Noelle, Maya, and Zohara.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019