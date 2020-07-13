1/1
Danny James Longhurst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny James Longhurst

Potterville - Heaven gained a very special angel on Sunday, July 12, 2020 when Danny Longhurst passed away. Born January 31, 1944 in Lansing, he will forever be remembered for the love he shared with all. He taught his family about adventure as they traveled throughout the United States, his favorite destinations being Mackinaw City, Up North, and Tennessee. He demonstrated what hard work looked like and achieved - working for 37 years at GM in Lansing. As his family watched him help others, through lawn mowing, plowing, dinner delivering, and volunteering at church, they learned what compassion and love looked like. He also shared his joy of casinos, playing cards with the Footes and the Drostes, and his ingenious fixes for everyday struggles - shoe-goo and green twist ties go a long way.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karryann Longhurst; his parents; and his niece, Karen Fatur.

The lessons his life modeled will be cherished forever by his wife, Sandy (Landseidel); his children, Kathy (Mark) Clark and Kevin (Traci) Longhurst; his grandchildren, Shannon Clark, Danielle Clark, Brandon (Emily) Clark, Alyssa Longhurst, Sydnee Longhurst Griffin, and Zachary (Ashlee) Longhurst; his great-grandchildren, Yukari Clark, Brock Lee, Chase Griffin, and Noah Longhurst; and his siblings, Jerry (Carol) Longhurst, and Suzy (Bill) Fournier.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am at First Baptist Church, 1110 S. Cochran Ave. in Charlotte, with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow in Deepdale Memory Gardens in Lansing.

Memorial contributions may be made in Danny's honor to Potter Park Zoo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
5174821533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 13, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time. Dannys smiles and a good morning wave will be missed by his neighbors.
Tom and Rexine Metts
Metts Family
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved