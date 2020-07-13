Danny James Longhurst
Potterville - Heaven gained a very special angel on Sunday, July 12, 2020 when Danny Longhurst passed away. Born January 31, 1944 in Lansing, he will forever be remembered for the love he shared with all. He taught his family about adventure as they traveled throughout the United States, his favorite destinations being Mackinaw City, Up North, and Tennessee. He demonstrated what hard work looked like and achieved - working for 37 years at GM in Lansing. As his family watched him help others, through lawn mowing, plowing, dinner delivering, and volunteering at church, they learned what compassion and love looked like. He also shared his joy of casinos, playing cards with the Footes and the Drostes, and his ingenious fixes for everyday struggles - shoe-goo and green twist ties go a long way.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karryann Longhurst; his parents; and his niece, Karen Fatur.
The lessons his life modeled will be cherished forever by his wife, Sandy (Landseidel); his children, Kathy (Mark) Clark and Kevin (Traci) Longhurst; his grandchildren, Shannon Clark, Danielle Clark, Brandon (Emily) Clark, Alyssa Longhurst, Sydnee Longhurst Griffin, and Zachary (Ashlee) Longhurst; his great-grandchildren, Yukari Clark, Brock Lee, Chase Griffin, and Noah Longhurst; and his siblings, Jerry (Carol) Longhurst, and Suzy (Bill) Fournier.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11am at First Baptist Church, 1110 S. Cochran Ave. in Charlotte, with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will follow in Deepdale Memory Gardens in Lansing.
Memorial contributions may be made in Danny's honor to Potter Park Zoo. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com
