|
|
Daphne Renee Graham
Lansing - Age 57, was surrounded by love from her family as she passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on March 13, 2019. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw Street, Lansing, Michigan, and on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 3125 West Miller Road, Lansing Michigan, with funeral service and burial immediately following. Friends may visit the guest book and read the complete obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 18, 2019