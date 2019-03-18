Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Baptist Church
3125 West Miller Road
Lansing Michigan, MI
Funeral service
Following Services
Prince of Peace Baptist Church
3125 West Miller Road
Lansing Michigan, MI
Daphne Renee Graham

Daphne Renee Graham Obituary
Daphne Renee Graham

Lansing - Age 57, was surrounded by love from her family as she passed away peacefully after a brave battle with cancer on March 13, 2019. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw Street, Lansing, Michigan, and on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 3125 West Miller Road, Lansing Michigan, with funeral service and burial immediately following. Friends may visit the guest book and read the complete obituary at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
