Darcy Hayes
Darcy Hayes

Eaton Rapids - Passed away at her home, unexpectedly on July 2, 2020 at the age of 38. Darcy was born June 22, 1982 in Eaton Rapid, Mi to Richard and Brenda Kay (Mortimer) Helfrich. She was a 2001 graduate of Holt High School. Darcy worked for Dollar General and then as a school bus driver for the Eaton Rapids School District. Over the years, she had donated many gallons of blood to the American Red Cross and in that tradition, was an organ donor, saving lives along the way. Darcy love to croquet and take walks, especially with the neighborhood dogs. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Rays Hayes Jr; children, Blake Allen, Phoebe Marie and Abigail Kay Byron all of Eaton Rapids; Sisters, Melinda (Walt) Obrinske of Albion, Carley Shoemaker of Jackson, and Darla Mortimer of Lincolnton, NC, Summer Elizabeth Rogers of Springport; Mother, Brenda( Kevin) Rogers of Springport; Grandparents, Glenn and Vickie Mortimer of Eaton Rapids; Sister in law, Erin Hayes of Kinross, MI; in-law's, Lynette and Bob Clark of Eaton Rapids, Jerry Hayes Sr. of Charlotte; Several nieces and nephews. Darcy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Helfrich; Great grandparents, George and Maryellen Mortimer. Private family memorial services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Eaton Rapids, MI. In lieu of flowers, a fund is to be established for college expenses for her children. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences or to sign the guest book, www.millsfuneral.com.




Published in Eaton Rapids Newspaper from Jul. 5 to Jul. 12, 2020.
