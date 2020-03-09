Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
(517) 655-2158
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Kirkbride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene J. Kirkbride


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene J. Kirkbride Obituary
Darlene J. Kirkbride

Eaton Rapids - May 6, 1927- February 26, 2020

Darlene J. Kirkbride, 92, Eaton Rapids, formerly Williamston.

Parents: Lydia Babbitt Foote Bickley, Relsa Foote, Myron Bickley,

Late Husband: Erwin Krikbride

Children: Edward (Predeceased) Linda Kroft and Dianna(tony)Lloyd.

Grandchildren: Andrew Ellsworth, Jessica (Christopher) Lloyd, Wendy, Robert and Eddie Krikbride and more.

Great Great Grandchildren: Sophia, Aubrey, Aiden Lloyd and Many more.

Sisters: Joyce Dyer and Dorothy Bickley

Brothers: Dale and Larry Bickley (predeceased),

A community of friends from Springbrook Manor Kiwanis Eaton Rapids to the Greater Lansing/ Williamston Area.

Memorial Service to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Gorline's Runciman Williamston, 205 E. Middle St. (517-655-2158). Visitation Noon to 12:45 PM, Service 1 PM. Graveside immediately following service. Luncheon at Spagnuolo's Restaurant, 1268 E. Grand River, Williamston, immediately following service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now