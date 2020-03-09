|
Darlene J. Kirkbride
Eaton Rapids - May 6, 1927- February 26, 2020
Darlene J. Kirkbride, 92, Eaton Rapids, formerly Williamston.
Parents: Lydia Babbitt Foote Bickley, Relsa Foote, Myron Bickley,
Late Husband: Erwin Krikbride
Children: Edward (Predeceased) Linda Kroft and Dianna(tony)Lloyd.
Grandchildren: Andrew Ellsworth, Jessica (Christopher) Lloyd, Wendy, Robert and Eddie Krikbride and more.
Great Great Grandchildren: Sophia, Aubrey, Aiden Lloyd and Many more.
Sisters: Joyce Dyer and Dorothy Bickley
Brothers: Dale and Larry Bickley (predeceased),
A community of friends from Springbrook Manor Kiwanis Eaton Rapids to the Greater Lansing/ Williamston Area.
Memorial Service to be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Gorline's Runciman Williamston, 205 E. Middle St. (517-655-2158). Visitation Noon to 12:45 PM, Service 1 PM. Graveside immediately following service. Luncheon at Spagnuolo's Restaurant, 1268 E. Grand River, Williamston, immediately following service.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020