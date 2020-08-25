Darlene Nollen
Grand Ledge - Darlene M. Nollen age 85 of Grand Ledge passed away August 23, 2020. She was born in Grand Ledge on June 17, 1935 to the late Floyd and Mary Ann (Morris) Tiedt. Darlene was a retired Lansing Dairy employee and enjoyed spending her free time with her family as well as sewing and quilting. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Henry J.; brothers, Merlin and Melvin Tiedt. Darlene is survived by her daughter, Janet (Dan) Steward; son, Jim Nollen; grandchildren, William (Melissa) Steward, Kendra Nollen, Katie (Jon) Minich along with great grandchildren, Broderick and Harrison Steward. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11:00 am at N. Eagle Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Darlene's name may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com