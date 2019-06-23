Darold Dean Briggs



Lansing - Darold Dean Briggs, age 88 of Holt, MI, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born in Dansville, MI. on Sept. 17, 1930 to Lawrence and Osie (Utter) Briggs.



Darold graduated from Michigan Center High school in 1948. After graduation, he served 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a life time member of the VFW and American Legion.



He graduated from Central Michigan University in 1957. During college he lettered in football all 4 years and played on the last undefeated CMU football team. He later received his Masters degree from Michigan State University.



In 1985, he retired from teaching after 28 years in Pittsford and Holt, MI.



During retirement, Darold and Joyce spent winters in Las Vegas where he enjoyed fishing on Lake Mead.



They spent summers on Thornapple, Crooked, and Scott Lake in Michigan.



In 2005, they returned to Holt to be near family.



Darold's passion was coaching football and track. He was also an avid fisherman.



He was a member of the Holt Ram Athletic Hall of Fame, Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame, Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame and Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. While at Holt, he coached the first unscored upon Michigan high school football team in 12 years.



Darold was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Harr); son, Daniel (Janice) Briggs; and grandchildren, Glenn (Nicole) , Janelle, Scott; and great granddaughter, Bailey.



A visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman, 1730 East Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823 on Sunday, July 7th, 3-5 p.m.



Inurnment will be at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI on July 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. with full military honors.



Contributions may be made to Capital Area District Library, Holt-Delhi Branch.



Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019