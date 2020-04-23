|
Darrell Palmer
Haslett - Darrell is survived by: his wife of 60 years, Donna M. Palmer; son,
Larry D. (Lisa) Palmer from Williamston, Michigan; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jackie, Matthew and Andrew Palmer; daughter-in-law, Judy Palmer of Haslett, Michigan (son, Terry, deceased); nieces, Valetta and DeEtta Kelley from Lansing and Soni Palmer from Goshen, Indiana; nephew, Donald (Connie) Kelley from Earlsboro, Oklahoma; nephew, Ken (Marcy) McFadden from Caledonia, Michigan; niece, Sheri (Steve) Lytle from Spring, Texas; and several other nieces and nephews.
Darrell was predeceased in death by: two sons, Terry L. Palmer and Baby Boy Palmer; his parents, Mable Irene Foote and Stewart Palmer; brother, Lloyd Palmer from of Spring, Texas; step-mother, Alice Palmer. Terry was in Iraq when he came down with throat cancer and received a medical discharge from the Army.
Darrell graduated from Jackson High School in Jackson, Michigan in 1958. He took a course and received his Certificate of Apprenticeship and Training under the sponsorship of the Carpenters' Joint Apprenticeship Committee in Jackson, Michigan on May 4, 1964.
Darrell retired from Granger Construction Company in Lansing on February 28, 1999, where he worked for over 30 years. He worked construction most of his life and loved every minute of it. He received numerous awards for his work in construction during the many years at Granger Construction.
In Darrell spare time, before he retired, he started to restore classic cars. His first car was a 1961 T-Bird convertible. He had two 1956 T-Birds and a 1968 T-Bird. He especially took great pride in restoring a green 1956 T-Bird that was strictly a show car. He also had a 1938 Ford Coupe, 1939 Oldsmobile, 1966 Dune Buggy and 1981 Chevy Hatchback. He also had a 1974 Volkswagen Thing which was given to his special friends, Gil and Cheryl Wilkins, in Pinellas Park, Florida. When Darrell was in Pinellas Park, Florida, Darrell and Gil worked together on restoring the Thing when he went in the winter. He also purchased a 1973 Cadillac just before he got sick. Darrell died after he developed Alzheimer's.
Darrell loved to go to Florida in the winter months. He and Donna spent six months there and six months in Michigan. The cold weather really bothered him in Michigan. So, he decided to be a snowbird and fly to Florida every year he could.
Darrell was for a long time, a member of the Water Wonderland Thunderbird Club, Vintage Thunderbird Club International, The American Road Classic Thunderbird Club International and the American Road Thunderbird Club. He was also a member of the Mid-Michigan Street Rod Association in Lansing and a member of the REO Club of America.
A memorial service for Mr. Palmer will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the , 2111 University Park Drive, Suite 200, Okemos, Michigan 48864, in memory of Darrell Palmer.
Darrell will be cremated and buried in Gunnisonville Cemetery in DeWitt Township.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020