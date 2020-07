Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell Palmer



Haslett - There is a memorial service being held for Darrell Palmer on July 25th at 3:30 p.m. at 450 Shoesmith Rd. in Haslett. (corner of Shoeman and Shoesmith roads.)



If it should rain on the 25th of July, a rain date will be July 26th. The time and place is the same as the 25th.



Please wear face masks.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store