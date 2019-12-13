|
Darryl E. Apps
Okemos - Darryl Eugene Apps of Okemos, MI, passed away on December 7, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born to David C. and Georgia (Taylor) Apps on April 22, 1941 in Savannah, GA, and grew up in Brighton, MI. He was married to Linda (Voss) Apps for 56 years at the time of her death in early April of this year. Darryl graduated from Brighton High School and Michigan State University and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for several years as a Train Master in St. Louis, MO, after which he and Linda returned to Michigan where he worked for General Motors in supply chain management. Darryl and Linda were both fond of cats and acquired their first on the way home from their honeymoon. Many followed over the years and their last, Butterscotch, was as dearly loved as the first. Darryl was an active member of the Michigan Athletic Club until his health began to decline, and he and Linda often served as greeters and ushers at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing. Darryl is survived by his cousin, Judith Seitzinger (Ronald) Kent of Jamul, California, and many friends in the Lansing area. They are grateful for the care he received at Brookdale Meridian Assisted Living during his final months, both by their own staff and by the caregivers from Hospice of Lansing in his final days. There will be a memorial service for Linda and Darryl at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society <https://cahs-lansing.org/support/donate/> or to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing (5509 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI 48911). Arrangements by Gorsline-Runciman. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019