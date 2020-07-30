1/1
Darwin B. "Darry" Worden
1953 - 2020
Darwin B. "Darry" Worden

Lansing - Age 66, loving husband, dad, and bubba passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020. Born September 19, 1953 in Lansing, MI. Darry retired from Safety-Kleen after many years of service in environmental sales. He was a diehard U of M fan and a fanatic about his lawn. He loved golfing, bourbon and vacationing at Hilton Head Island. Most of all, he will be remembered for his loyalty and great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, Janice Remer-Worden; 2 daughters, Lindsay Worden, and Samantha Worden; 2 grandchildren, Robert Braylon, and Jordynn; and many other family members and friends. Darry was preceded in death by his parents, Diane and Ronald Worden; and sister, Holly Watson.

A celebration of Darry's life will be held when it is safe for the gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to The Capital Area Humane Society or The Chad Tough Foundation, in his honor. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
