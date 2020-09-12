1/1
Daryl Katalenich
1950 - 2020
Daryl Katalenich

Dimondale - Daryl J. Katalenich of Dimondale passed away September 8, 2020 in Lansing. Daryl was born November 14, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Steven and Sibyl (Leonard) Katalenich. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1968 and attended Lansing Community College and Northwood University. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Major. Daryl retired as an IT Specialist from the State of Michigan. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, reading, and bird watching. He loved going to their cabin in Port Austin and spending time in Lake Huron. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Mary (Kubasiak); daughters, Tina (Ed Bissell) Reimer and Kari (Marc) Oberdank; grandchildren, Zoe, Jadon, Eli and Brenan Reimer, Kate and Jace Oberdank; mother, Sibyl Katalenich; siblings, Greg (Ellen), Gloria (Neil) Huhn, Bruce and Mike along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Daryl was preceded in death by his dad, Steven and brother, Jeffrey. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent Catholic Charities. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
