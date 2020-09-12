Daryl Katalenich
Dimondale - Daryl J. Katalenich of Dimondale passed away September 8, 2020 in Lansing. Daryl was born November 14, 1950 in Lansing, Michigan to Steven and Sibyl (Leonard) Katalenich. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1968 and attended Lansing Community College and Northwood University. He was a member of the Army National Guard for 20 years, retiring as a Major. Daryl retired as an IT Specialist from the State of Michigan. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, reading, and bird watching. He loved going to their cabin in Port Austin and spending time in Lake Huron. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Mary (Kubasiak); daughters, Tina (Ed Bissell) Reimer and Kari (Marc) Oberdank; grandchildren, Zoe, Jadon, Eli and Brenan Reimer, Kate and Jace Oberdank; mother, Sibyl Katalenich; siblings, Greg (Ellen), Gloria (Neil) Huhn, Bruce and Mike along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Daryl was preceded in death by his dad, Steven and brother, Jeffrey. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent Catholic Charities. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com