Davey ("David") Lee McSkulin



Lansing - Davey ("David") McSkulin made his final journey home peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hospice of Lansing, Stoneleigh Residence. David was born March 21, 1950 in Clifford, Michigan to Andrew and Dorothy McSkulin. He grew up in the Pontiac area and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1969. In the early 1970s, David moved to Lansing, where he lived for the remainder of his life.



David had a long career as a licensed cosmetologist. He owned his own salon, The Look in East Lansing, worked as a stylist at Harold's Personal Design salon in East Lansing, and ended his career as a regional manager for the Regency Corporation, managing several BoRic salons. In addition to his professional achievements, David had many other interests: music of all kinds, movies (especially horror), cut-crystal glass, and all things Christmas. He enjoyed gardening, travel (especially cruises), cooking, and roller coasters. David was a gentle and loving caregiver to animals and people; he doted on his beloved cats and many feral "porch kitties", and provided care for a number of ill friends, his mother-in-law, and his partner.



David's memory will be cherished by his siblings--sister Dolores (John) Kazenko of Lansing, sister Beverly (John) Ray of Hesperia, MI, sister-in-law Sandra McSkulin of North Carolina; his nieces and nephews--John Kazenko Jr. (Michelle) , Douglas Kazenko (Terri), Alan Lipsey, Renee Lipsey, Devin Lipsey, Brett Lipsey, Kelli McSkulin, Randy McSkulin, Cindy McSkulin; many great and great-great nieces and nephews; and most especially his niece Kathy Kazenko-Shaw (Raymond) who was with David in his final days and for whom David was like a brother.



He will also be missed by his in-laws: sister-in-law Joanne Pross (Kenneth Jameson), of Alaska; brother-in-law David Kolevar of Saginaw; nephews- and nieces-in-law--Scott and Shelly Kolevar, Jason and Nicole Kolevar, Jennifer and Jim Edler, Annalise Jameson; and all of their children.



David will be deeply missed by his dear friends: Kevin Oyler; Ellen Ives and Colleen Johnson and their sons, Aidan and Sam; Heidi Smith and Sandra Carpenter; Marilyn Coulter; Ric Underhile and John Cowles; Marilyn and Bernard Brown and their daughters, Ashley and Courtney; Patricia Sperti; and the many other friends, colleagues and clients who loved him. David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Sonny McSkulin, his sister-in-law Sandra Kolevar, many close friends, and his life partner of 32 years, Norman (Bear) Pross.



Honoring his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service and celebration of David's life will be held Sunday, July 28 at 2:00 pm at Edgewood United Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI, with a reception to follow at the same location. Online memories and condolences may be shared on the Gorsline Runciman (Lansing) website: www.grlansing.com



The family requests memorial donations to: Hospice of Lansing for the Stoneleigh Residence (www.hospiceoflansing.org) or the Capital Area Humane Society (www.cahs-lansing.org). The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers of Wind Beneath Your Wings (care services), Prestige Way (assisted living facility), and especially the Stoneleigh Residence for the kind and compassionate care given to David. Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary