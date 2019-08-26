|
David A. Baker
Holt - David, at the age of 56 passed away Friday evening August 23, 2019 as a result of a biking accident.
Over the past 10 to 12 years, David found much enjoyment in bike riding. He participated in several bike tours such as the Dalmac, Coast to Coast Challenge and the M22. He frequently met up with several local biking groups and rode country routes with them.
David worked most of his 30-year career for the State of Michigan, Department of Education as a computer programmer. He loved to analyze data.
David enjoyed spending time at both family cottages, kayaking, relaxing and playing cards with his family.
David was very involved in coaching and helping out with the sports teams his children participated in from preschool, Delhi parks and recs to Holt Junior Rams to the travel soccer teams. He loved watching his kids doing the things they loved!
David is survived by his wife, Karrie; son, Jeffrey (Jessica Keely) of St. Paul, MN; daughter, Jessica (Craig Mutzman) of New York, NY and mother, Patricia Baker; brothers, Jon (Pamela) and Tom (Doreen); sister-in-law, Debbie (Ken) Cary. David is preceded in death by his father, Arthur W. Baker; father and mother-in-law, William and Patricia Haynes.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. at Delta Presbyterian Church, 6100 W. Michigan Ave., Lansing, with Rev. Wendy Pratt officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel and Wednesday from 10 am until service time at the church. Donations can be made to Tri-County Bicycle Association (www.biketcba.org) in memory of David. Friends may visit the guest book at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 26, 2019