David A. Rose



David A. Rose, our loving husband, father, step-father, and grandfather, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was 72 years old. Visitation will take place Thursday, November 19th, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus from 3 - 5 pm. A private service will take place on Friday, November 20th.









