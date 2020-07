Or Copy this URL to Share

David Albert Clark born January 13, 1941 passed away April 20, 2020 in Mission, Texas. Preceded in death by son Tracy. Survived by wife Thela, sons Dave (Kim), Steve and John (Julie). Grave side service to be held on July 11, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery Mason, MI north east corner at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome to attend luncheon immediately following at Dansville Community Park please bring a chair.









