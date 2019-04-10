|
David Benson
Gaylord - David John Benson was born on February 6, 1964 and raised in Lansing. He graduated from Lansing Christian. Dave spent time in St. Ignace over the years, working in the tourism business. He moved to Northville and worked at Little Italy for a few years before moving back to Lansing. He last resided in Gaylord with his 2 dogs. He passed on to heaven on March 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Donald and Marylan Benson.
A graveside service will be held at Delta Mills Hillside Cemetery on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 10, 2019