David E. AldrichDeLand, FL - David Eugene Aldrich of DeLand, FL (formerly Mason, MI) passed away on October 4, 2020, with his sons and the love of his life by his side. He was 72. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at Mason First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Full obituary may be viewed at www.palmerbush.com