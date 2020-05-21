David Edwin Frederick Stauff



On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, David Edwin Frederick Stauff, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 85. David was born on January 13, 1935 in Jackson, Michigan to Ernest and Doris (Bamm) Stauff. He graduated from Jackson High School and made his livelihood as a lineman for both Consumers Energy and the Lansing Board of Water and Light. On February 4, 1956, he married Janis Elaine Vannoy. They raised three children Steven, Douglas and Lynne. In his younger life Dave was active in local Rives Junction Township politics and was a life-long member of the Michigan Antique Arms Collectors. He was interested in learning and could often be found with an encyclopedia in his lap working his way from A to Z. He had a quick wit, loved a good joke, enjoyed songs from the good old days, was an avid hunter and most of all enjoyed the company of his family. Dave was preceded in death by his father and mother and by his siblings Eric Louis William, Ernest Arthur Carl and Gretchen Edith Anna. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janis, his three married children, Steven (Brian), Douglas (Joann) and Lynne (Dave), in-laws, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, a grandson and great-grandchildren. A service celebrating David will be held at the St. Luke Lutheran Church of Jackson, MI at some future date. Donations to honor David's memory may be sent to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 3501 Morrill Rd., Jackson, MI 49201.









