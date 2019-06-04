|
David Eichenberg
Lansing - Age 61, joined his deceased family, including his Scorpion brothers on Thursday, May 30, 2019 while riding his motorcycle. His family and friends miss him deeply, but know he wanted the end of his life riding his Harley. David graduated from Churchill High School in Livonia in 1976 and Lake Superior State in Sault St. Marie, MI with a bachelor's degree in fresh waters and fisheries, managed Parts Galore in the Detroit area for several years, then worked for the Corp of Engineers in Mississippi for 3 years, owned his own water analysis business and finished his working career with the State of Michigan, Secretary of State. David was an avid motorcyclist all his life and was a member of the Scorpions Motorcycle Club of Calhoun County. He loved his many rescued dogs, the out of doors, fly fishing, being near water, learning about anything under the sun and helping his wife unsnarl her electronics (well, maybe not so much). He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence and kind heart.
David was preceded in death by his father, Allen; mother, Margaret and brother, John. Surviving are his loving wife of 10 years, Lori Kriebel; his 4 siblings, Allen (Pat), Larry (Laura), Kathy and Terry(Bea); 3 stepchildren, Aaron (Carolyn Marie Keeney) Rivera, Nate (Kalee Charles) Rivera and Corey (Chris Purdy) Rivera; 3 grandsons, Joseph, Dan and Luca and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and a host of loyal Scorpion brothers.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 12:00 noon at the Scorpions MC of Calhoun County, 2002 12 Mile Rd, Burlington, MI with Chaplain Craig Findley officiating. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Holt, MI. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to With A Little Help From My Friends (http://www.walhfmf.org) or New Hope Pet Rescue (http://www.newhopepetrescue.com) in memory of David. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Lori said, "There are many Ikeys in the world; I don't mind sharing, but this one will always be mine."
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 4, 2019