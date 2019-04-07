|
|
David Elliott
Petersburg - Mr. David Lloyd Elliott, age 81, of Petersburg, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Elliott was born January 14, 1938 to Lloyd C. Elliott and Mary C. Canborg Elliott in Lansing, Michigan. He was a tool and die worker in Lansing, and had several other jobs. He was a hobby farmer, loving Jersey cows, dairy goats and miniature horses. He was a John Deere fan and would tell the kids that green tractors were best. He helped lead a 4-H club for 35 years in Michigan.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his aunts and uncles, and his brother-in-law, Bob Siemiaszko. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Donna, four children, Tracy (Dale) Tennant of Sunfield, MI, Robert(Suzanne) of Rochester Hills, MI, Steven (April) Elliott of Portland, MI and Lois (Mike) Hayden of Ionia, MI, sister, Linda Siemeaszko of Scottville, MI, sister-in-law, Carla Neuman of Haslett, MI, nine grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
David is a member of the Bahai Faith. He was also a member of the TN Miniature Horse Volunteers and the MidSouth Live Steamers. He was also a member of Marshall County's Family Community Education.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the train club, the horse club, or .
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 with interment to follow at Round Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019 at London Funeral Home from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm. London Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019