David Elmer Smith



Williamston and Mason - On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, surrounded by his family, David E. Smith from Williamston and Mason, MI passed away at the age of 88.



David was born on August 5, 1930 in Chapin Township, Michigan to Elmer and Bernice Smith. He graduated in 1949 from Williamston, MI and attended Adrian College until he entered the United States Army serving two years in the Korean War. After his service, he married Wanda Ann Harkness on September 27, 1952 and together raised four children.



David was a building contractor and later a member of the glazier union. After retiring, David and Wanda resided in Mio, MI and wintered in Englewood, FL where he enjoyed fishing and countless friends they made until settling in Mason, MI. David had a passion for constructing and made beautiful furniture.



David was extremely loving and proud of his family. He is survived by his Sister Dorothy May, Wife of 66 years Wanda Smith, Son Daniel (Ronda) Smith, Daughters Deborah Smith (Michael Johnson), Cynthia (Jeffrey) Brownridge and Susanne Minshall (Richard Asper), proud Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren who referred to him as Big Poppa, many nieces, nephews and friends, all of which he touched deeply.



David is preceded in death by his Father Elmer, Mother Bernice and Grandson Andrew Minshall.



Please join the family in celebrating his life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Williamstown Township Hall, 4990 Zimmer Road, Williamston, MI. Visitation at 11:00 a.m., memorial service at 12:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice House of Lansing in honor of David Smith for the care and compassion they gave.



Arrangements by the direction of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Williamston Chapel. Please visit www.grwilliamston.com to leave expressions of sympathy and fond memories for David's family. Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019