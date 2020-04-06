|
David F. Starlin
St. Johns - David Fraser Starlin died unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born of Scottish descent, March 14, 1929 in Lake City, Missaukee County, MI the son of Elzy and Elizabeth (Fraser) Starlin. David was an accomplished woodworker and his creations grace not only his home but the homes of friends and family. He loved spending time with family and friends at Bass Lake and was a talented handyman helping friends at the lake and in his neighborhood. David retired in 1987 from General Motors as a millwright with 37 years of service. Surviving is his wife, Linda; step-son and daughter-in-law, Alan Biddinger, MD, PhD and Michelle Biddinger, MD; step-daughter Cheryl Biddinger; grandchildren Elaina and Aaron Biddinger, Sean (Jessica) Smith, Mitchell (Stacey) Smith; Johnathan (Sabrina) Pontius, and Bryant Pontius; great grandchildren, Sean Smith Jr., Irelyn, Anna and Melody Smith and Devonny Pontius; and sister, Joanna Schultz. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Crystal and three brothers, Larry, Jim and Gary. A funeral service for David will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, April 8, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. A private interment will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 PM until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Clinton Area Ambulance 1001 S. Oakland St. PO Box 203 St. Johns, MI 48879.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020