|
|
David Fredenburg
Lansing - David Phillip Fredenburg was born in Kalamazoo on June 24, 1963 to T. Ashton and Mary Ellen (Long) Fredenburg, and left us July 26, 2019, in Lansing. David graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School. He attended Lansing Community College and earned an Associate degree. David and Linda met at LCC, and were married February 15, 1986 in Eaton Rapids and made their home in Lansing. David was employed at Kids R US for most of his working years. David was a gifted artist; he was very crafty and loved bowling. He frequently helped friends and neighbors in any way he could. David is survived by his wife, Linda of Lansing; his dog Sassy Sue Twiggy, who was his baby; his parents, his brothers, Larry, Robert (Sally); nephew and niece, Jonathan and Elizabeth Fredenburg, all of Kalamazoo. Also surviving are aunts, uncles and several cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents. A visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 from 6pm - 8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48912. A funeral service to celebrate David's life will be held August 3, 2019 at 11am with a one-hour prior visitation at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48912. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in David's name to any of the following organizations; SPOHNC, American Red Cross, or Ingham County Animal Control.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 31, 2019