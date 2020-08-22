David H. Krause
East Lansing, MI - Family, friends, Michigan State University, and the city of East Lansing lost a wonderful man and advocate on Aug. 18th, 2020. David was born on March 23rd, 1945, to Delores and Henry Krause in St. Joseph, Mich. He graduated with a master's degree in 1970 from Michigan State University, and in 1971 he became a commissioned officer for the U.S. Army. David was first and foremost a beloved family man. David leaves his loving wife of over 30 years, Colleen, his two sons Garrett (Lindsey) and Darren. He created many memories with his family in his lifetime, in particular his love of travel. He explored the old world in Europe, the adventurous Rocky Mountains, the stunning cities of the East Coast, and one of his most frequented areas, the serene oceans surrounding the Florida Keys; amongst countless other locations. His love of nature was fostered as he grew up on the family farm near St. Joseph, Mich. David relished his family property, in the woods north of Kalamazoo. He could walk the property and name every species of tree and insect. His respect for nature shined through his commitment to environmental and wildlife conservation efforts locally and globally. David was always generous, with a proud history of concentrating his efforts on his community. In particular, he focused on advancing his alma-mater of Michigan State University. He was a season ticket holder in a variety of collegiate sports for over 45 years. Among his contributions to MSU, he was most proud of establishing a scholarship endowment, in memory of his father Henry Krause. Alongside his wife, David shared his expertise with the East Lansing community, serving his community and giving his time to local committees throughout his life. David was able to leave his philanthropic mark on the community through his resourceful business ventures. He was adventurous in business as he was in life, ever expanding community and aspirational ideals. David was an exceptional entrepreneur, beginning his work in 1974. Early on, David was an awarded Member of the Appraisal Institute of Real Estate Appraisers. His initial career began with an extensive appraisal of the Sleeping Bear Dunes State Park property acquisition. David became a developer in the East Lansing community, ensuring each project bettered the city and university he loved. David first left his mark with the Treehouse West student housing development in 1974. This ignited a passion in him that would lead to a development of 16 beautiful buildings in the area. Notably, David converted a former gas station into the Harrison Roadhouse Pub in 1981, and opened the Lansing Nuthouse Restaurant in 1996. David's final project (2017), the 565 Building, connected his love of MSU with a homage to the arts, environment, and community by incorporating reclaimed construction materials from the Broad Art Museum into the building. David's development projects will stand as a testament to his commitment to the area he chose to make home for over 50 years. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date still to be determined. For further details please visit www.vickersfuneralhomes.com
David will continue to watch over his family, friends, and his Michigan State Spartans! GO GREEN!