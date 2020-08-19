David H. Waldron
East Lansing - David H. Waldron, age 76 of East Lansing, died suddenly in Naubinway, Michigan on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944. Beloved husband of Janet (Adler), his high school sweetheart. They shared 53 wonderful years together building a life on a foundation of devoted love. Wonderful father to Jonathan (Julie) of Mattawan and Christin of DeWitt, cherished grandfather to Amelia, Annalise and Hannah. David was generous thoughtful loyal, and cared deeply for his family. They always knew how much he loved them. Growing up in Lansing, Dave graduated from Sexton High School and Ferris State University. After serving honorably in the Marine Corps, he went on to a career of 35 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. A lover of all things sports, he could recall facts about games and players with remarkable accuracy. He spent many years coaching youth baseball and basketball. A member of the Hiawatha Sportsmans Club in the Upper Peninsula, he served in leadership capacities and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf. This was the place he loved the most. He also served as a faithful trustee for many years at Christ Community Church Lansing. David was a man of integrity wisdom and faith, attracting people to him with his outgoing personality. His friends knew him to have a sharp mind, easy laugh and a willingness to help. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by parents, Florence and Herman; and sister, Alice (Burk). Also survived by loving niece, nephews, their families and many friends. Visitation Saturday August 22 at 1:00 pm; service 2:00 pm at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing. Interment to follow at Delta Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Christian Fellowship Church Naubinway, Michigan. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com