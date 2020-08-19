1/1
David H. Waldron
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David H. Waldron

East Lansing - David H. Waldron, age 76 of East Lansing, died suddenly in Naubinway, Michigan on Aug. 17, 2020. He was born on June 22, 1944. Beloved husband of Janet (Adler), his high school sweetheart. They shared 53 wonderful years together building a life on a foundation of devoted love. Wonderful father to Jonathan (Julie) of Mattawan and Christin of DeWitt, cherished grandfather to Amelia, Annalise and Hannah. David was generous thoughtful loyal, and cared deeply for his family. They always knew how much he loved them. Growing up in Lansing, Dave graduated from Sexton High School and Ferris State University. After serving honorably in the Marine Corps, he went on to a career of 35 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. A lover of all things sports, he could recall facts about games and players with remarkable accuracy. He spent many years coaching youth baseball and basketball. A member of the Hiawatha Sportsmans Club in the Upper Peninsula, he served in leadership capacities and enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf. This was the place he loved the most. He also served as a faithful trustee for many years at Christ Community Church Lansing. David was a man of integrity wisdom and faith, attracting people to him with his outgoing personality. His friends knew him to have a sharp mind, easy laugh and a willingness to help. He will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by parents, Florence and Herman; and sister, Alice (Burk). Also survived by loving niece, nephews, their families and many friends. Visitation Saturday August 22 at 1:00 pm; service 2:00 pm at South Church, 5250 Cornerstone Drive, Lansing. Interment to follow at Delta Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Christian Fellowship Church Naubinway, Michigan. Share memories at www.greastlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
South Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Service
02:00 PM
South Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved