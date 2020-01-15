|
|
David James Austen
Lansing - Age 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Lansing, Michigan on May 10, 1942 to Roy & Phedalis Austen. David worked for General Motors Plant 3 as a die tryout for 34 years. David is survived by his Children, Christine Austen (Ascencion Lopez), David Austen Jr., Mary Bills, Wanda Stiles (Virgil Jr), Douglas Patrick (Susan); 8 Grandchildren; 8 Great-grandchildren; Brother-in-law, Basil Humphreys Jr.; Sisters, Carolynn (Austen) Hall & Connee (Austen) Smith; & Family Friend Barb Holton. David was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Austen in 2018; Son, Kenneth R Bills Jr.; Daughter, Donna M Patrick; Sister, Elaine Bruner; Brother, Thomas Pylman; Brother-in-law, Calvin Humphreys; Parents, Roy Austen and Phedalis Lewis. Memorial Service 1:00 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw Lansing, MI 48917. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020