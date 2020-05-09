David Joseph MandevilleLansing - Age 66, was called home to be with his Creator and Savior on May 3, 2020. Dave was born May 20, 1953 in Lansing, MI, the first of 11 children to Jack L. and Dolores D. (Franklin) Mandeville. Dave graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1971. Following high school, he went on to work as an auto mechanic and in retail sales until retiring in 2017. Dave was a member of South Lansing Christian Church where he was involved with the men's group and assisted with Vacation Bible School. Dave loved to read, especially history. He loved to star-gaze through his backyard telescope. He also enjoyed playing euchre, bicycling, fishing, camping in northern Michigan, and building model airplanes. His quick wit and sense of humor would bring a smile and laugh to brighten any occasion.Dave is survived by 10 siblings: Mary (John) Wilson, Ellen Jean Simon, Ann Mandeville, Kevin (Sandy) Mandeville, Janine (Gil Rogers) Mandeville, Bob (Kim) Mandeville, Tim (Sheri) Mandeville, Lisa Mandeville, Micky (Mike) Carey, and Chris (Paula) Mandeville, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.A Family Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to South Lansing Christian Church 6300 Aurelius Rd Lansing, MI 48911.