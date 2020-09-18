David Keith Buxton
Lansing - David was born to Louisa and Cleo Buxton and was raised in Lansing, MI. David was the president and CEO of Spartan Paper Co, a Lansing based office supply company. David was an optimistic and passionate person who deeply enjoyed MSU sports, music, reading, politics and spending time outdoors. Friends and family would tell you about Dave's big heart and his big laugh. He is survived by his sisters and brother, two daughters, 3 grandchildren and his beloved dog Tessa. Donations, if desired, may be made to an animal rescue in his name.
