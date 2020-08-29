David Kollman
Grand Ledge - David Stanley Kollman of Grand Ledge passed away unexpectedly August 22, 2020. Dave was born April 28, 1957 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Stanley R. and Matilda F. (Legal) Kollman. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School Class of 1975 and initially worked for Anderson Archery making fletching tools for arrows and ultimately worked from home doing the same work while helping to raise his children. Dave was an adventurer and speed demon. He loved to ride motorcycles and drive his 1970 Ford Mustang. Dave was also an aviator with a pilot's license, enjoyed flying stunt kites and driving RC cars. He cherished his wife and role as a father and always made his family a priority. He is survived by loving wife of 31 years, Debra (Parker); children, Justin Thomas and Stacy (Ashton Schueller) Kollman; brother, Ron (Cindy) Kollman and brother-in-law, Ed Lumbert. He was preceded in death by sister, Sandra Lumbert. An informal memorial gathering will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church Pavilion, 7832 W. Mt. Hope Highway, Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com