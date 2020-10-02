1/1
David L. Dubuc
David L. Dubuc

Lansing - David "Dave" Dubuc passed peacefully after a multi-year battle with cancer on September 30, 2020. While Dave wore many hats since moving to Lansing in the 1970s from Rhode Island, including that of caring friend, compassionate counselor, understanding sponsor, and loving father, perhaps the hat he valued most of all was that of grandfather which brought him limitless joy and pride.

Dave is survived by his two grandchildren, Colette and Mason; his son, Ryan; and his siblings, Norman, Janet and Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Ruth.

While Dave may have passed, we carry on his memories and his desire to create a wonderful day.

A service will be scheduled a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a cancer research foundation such as the Jimmy V Foundation or Stand Up To Cancer. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
